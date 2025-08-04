Jets’ pass rushers will help the development of their young tackles

The Jets have undergone a youth movement over the past couple of seasons, with a majority of players on their roster coming from their draft selections.

This is working out well for the Jets, as the players they have drafted just a few years ago are already finding ways to assist the young guys.

Competition is key to success

The Jets have focused on the improvement of their trenches over the past two drafts, selecting Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou in the first round of each year.

But the Jets also selected Jermaine Johnson II and Will McDonald IV in the first round as well, just two years prior. And these latter two selections are already paying dividends for the team, as they are helping the growth of both tackles.

“Going against Will is a really tough matchup, but it’s also really competitive and has been really fun,” Membou said, per the team’s website. “After practice, I’ll go talk to him, just ask him tips about what he sees about my game, my set and stuff. … I’ll go against him and I’ll just be thinking, ‘How did he do that?’

This is fantastic to hear, as you can see the impact of a talented player helps improve the team. The Jets need to see improvements from last year on the line, which disappointed.

Both sides of the ball could prove to be deadly in 2025

Olu Fashanu has been reported to have a good camp in comparison to last season, as he now looks more developed and comfortable at the position.

And Membou was getting praise from all over the Jets’ defense, including Quinnen Williams, calling him one of the strongest people on the team and one of the most developed rookies he’s seen.

The edge rushers have already proven to be deadly, as just last season Will McDonald IV had 10.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits.

If Jermaine Johnson II returns to health, which looks like everything is going smoothly, then all four of these selections will be in action and ready to go for the Jets. This team is ready to take a turn, and the trenches are going to be a big part of it.