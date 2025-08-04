Why the Jets should not break the bank in a trade for Commanders’ Terry McLaurin

As reported by many NFL insiders, Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders has requested a trade from the team. And although the Jets may not have a second wide receiver locked in on the roster, they do not need to make a move for the disgruntled star.

Terry McLaurin would break the Jets’ bank

While adding Terry McLaurin would be exciting, it almost seems like it’ll be too much for fans to ask for.

First, the trade. More than likely, the Jets will have to give up significant draft compensation, potentially a third or fourth-round pick. In addition to that, they may need to give up a young receiver, like Malachi Corley.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

But it isn’t the trade value that would really hurt the team; it is the contract. The team just recently gave wide receiver Garrett Wilson a contract that will pay him $130 million across four seasons.

McLaurin is expecting a big deal worth over $30 million per season with the Commanders, and that wouldn’t change if he got shipped out of Washington. Paying a wide receiver big money isn’t a problem, as long as you are going to utilize him.

McLaurin would not be the featured act in the Jets’ show

Justin Fields is the quarterback of the team, and this affects how they go about their wide receiver business. Fields’ offenses typically do not throw the ball nearly as much as other teams.

Last season, in six games started with the Steelers, Fields only threw for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Being the WR2 on the Jets, with Fields as the quarterback, is a recipe for disaster for a $30-million-plus receiver.

Overall, dishing up quality value and giving him an expensive contract would not be worth it for the Jets. While pairing up another Ohio State player on this offense would be cool, the Jets should not think about this one.