Jets need to lean on veteran kicker amidst youngster’s struggles at camp

The Jets are a team full of younger players, many of whom lack significant experience. This should be fine for the most part. However, at the kicker position, experience should be prioritized.

The Jets’ young kicker is struggling

Harrison Mevis really has been struggling at Jets’ training camp this summer. His inability to be consistent has been showing, which is something very unfortunate for the Jets to hear.

In his most recent playing days, in the UFL for the Birmingham Stallions, Mevis connected on 20 of his 21 kicks. His long was a 54-yarder, which shows that he is capable of hitting in the range the Jets will need.

But at camp, this hasn’t been demonstrated. Mevis has missed several kicks this summer.

The other kicker at Jets camp should take the throne, and he already is on his way to doing so.

Nick Folk is a consistent kicker from all ranges

Nick Folk, on the other hand, has started off strong. In his first day as a Jet in training camp, Folk went six for six on his kicks, nailing multiple 50+ yard attempts.

But even before camp, Folk has shown his ability to be a consistent kicker throughout his career. Just last season with the Titans, he made 95.5% of his kicks and also nailed all of his extra points.

The main concern with Folk isn’t his ability; it is his age. The Jets’ kicker is now 40 years old and will turn 41 this fall. They know that within the next few years, Folk will likely be retiring.

Mevis is a guy who the Jets may believe could be their long-term guy, but he may not be ready. He’ll get the rest of camp to prove his worth, but as of now, Folk is clearly the better option.