Jets’ star defensive tackle dealing with a slight calf issue at camp

The Jets’ defensive captain, Quinnen Williams, is going to have to have a big year for the team if they want to reach their goals of making the playoffs. However, on Thursday, Williams suffered an injury, causing some concern for Gang Green.

Quinnen Williams leaves practice after tweaking his calf

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, “Quinnen Williams tweaked his calf during individuals and went inside. He’ll miss the rest of practice.”

Early signs indicate the injury is minor for Williams. But the Jets want their best players available and healthy at all times, which is unfortunate for Williams.

New head coach Aaron Glenn gave an update on Friday, telling the media that Williams will likely be out for a week or so:

Injury updates from Coach Glenn: pic.twitter.com/AH9Q4Zl7yq — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 1, 2025

Training camp in 2025 is a big deal for the defensive tackle, as he is now looking to bounce back after a down year in 2024. Last year, Quinnen had 37 tackles, six sacks, and eight tackles for loss.

Jets could bring in a defensive replacement

The Jets could consider adding depth on the defensive line now that Williams will be sidelined for a few practices. They do not have much depth at defensive tackle.

One veteran free agent the Jets could take a flier on is Marlon Davidson.

Davidson would help clog up the middle, as he is a solid run defender. He would bring the Jets another option on run downs as well, helping to shore up the middle of this defense.

Davidson last played in 2023 and has never really gotten an opportunity to play much. The former Titans defensive tackle is still a young guy, and he has the ability to add to his game. This would be a solid pickup for the Jets, as they can get a short-term option to replace Williams.