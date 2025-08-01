Could the Jets pull off a blockbuster trade for a DPOY candidate?

This Jets defense could be good this upcoming season, with it looking healthy going into the season. But there is always room for improvement, and one superstar elsewhere in the league is demanding a trade.

Jets’ defense with Micah Parsons would be elite

Micah Parsons is a freak of nature, and adding him to any defense can turn it around immediately. But adding him to an already great defense could help propel the Jets toward their quest for ring number two.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the relationship between the Cowboys and Parsons is deteriorating. The star pass-rusher posted on social media on Friday that he has demanded a trade.

Thank you Dallas ?? ??! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

This is a shocking development as Parsons is one of the most talented players in the league and is only 26 years old. He should be getting paid top dollar, but the team doesn’t seem like they are budging.

Last season, Parsons put up 12 sacks, with 43 tackles, and 23 quarterback hits in only 13 games played. These numbers are incredible, as Parsons is an incredible player. Pairing him with Quinnen Williams on this defensive line would be dangerous.

The front office may not want to part ways with first-round picks

But to get quality talent, you have to give quality packages. The package to acquire Parsons would likely require them to part ways with one of Will McDonald IV or Jermaine Johnson II and a first-round pick at least.

This might be scary for the Jets, as it most likely will come down to how much they believe in quarterback Justin Fields. Trading a first-rounder next season, and maybe even more, shows the commitment they have in the Ohio State product for their future.

Adding Micah Parsons would transform this team and would increase their playoff and Super Bowl chances a drastic amount. He is a game-wrecking force, and the Jets would be lucky to acquire him.