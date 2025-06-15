Jets’ new practice intensity could spark a summer of fights

Every summer during practice, NFL teams feel the intensity rise, and fights break out. This summer, the new-look New York Jets could be accustomed to these practice fights more than they have in the past.

Aaron Glenn is changing the Jets’ identity

SNY’s Connor Hughes believes that fights at Jets practices could be common by the time training camp comes around.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise if fights at practice are commonplace come training camp,” Hughes wrote. “Glenn’s desire for intensity and changing this team’s mental makeup is already obvious. It reminds me very much of what the Lions looked like in their joint practices with the Giants last year, where Glenn was the defensive coordinator. They were not dirty, but they didn’t take anything from anyone and played with this relentless physicality.”

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

This is good for the Jets, as they will finally play with a heightened intensity. Instead of being a team that others could push over, they will now fight back.

Some of the best teams in the league fight every week, then match that energy with an extremely physical brand of football on Sundays. This is exactly what the Jets plan on bringing to the field in 2025, headed by new head coach Aaron Glenn.

Intense summer practices will transfer to games

And these intense summer practices, with fights here and there, won’t just stop in the regular season.

Expect this Jets team to have a certain flair that many teams don’t have. Along with Glenn leading the way for this change in culture, they will also have the players on board.

Fans should expect a change from the previous regime this upcoming season. The Jets will aim to compete in tight games and play hard, physical football.

The new Jets way is here to stay.