Jets’ first-round rookie might take time to adjust to NFL pass rushers

The New York Jets used their first-round selection in this year’s draft on OT Armand Membou out of Missouri. He will immediately slot into the right tackle position, but how much pressure will be put on the rookie’s shoulders?

Armand Membou is a physical, athletic offensive tackle

Membou is a complete right tackle and could be one of the top in the league in a few seasons. He is an elite run blocker, while also being underrated in pass pro.

Membou stands at about 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, which is a good size for a tackle in the NFL. He also has a good arm length, at 33 1/2 inches.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

His best physical traits, though, come with his athletic abilities, as he is quick and strong with his blocks. He ran a 4.91 40-yard dash, which ranks near the top among offensive linemen.

Getting away from his physicals, we look at his play on the field. During his time at Missouri, he was tasked to go on islands with edge defenders and make big blocks down the field on runs.

Membou was seen as the guy to shift away from for collegiate defenses. But for this ever-improving, young offensive line for the Jets, that may not be the case.

It will take time for Membou to adjust to the NFL

Game speed and physicality are always a big adjustment for collegiate athletes transitioning into the pros, but this is especially true when talking about the trenches.

The players are overall bigger, quicker, and carry a stronger force. The SEC has some talented players, but not a big proportion of them end up starting on Sundays for NFL teams.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Membou is very quick, strong, and loves to be physical. But getting his body adjusted to the difference to the professional level is going to be a grind.

The adjustment cannot be understated. In training camp, Membou will be able to get his first taste of professional football. It will show him where he is and where he needs to be.

What to expect from the Jets’ rookie offensive tackle

Getting out in space and being able to utilize his size/speed combo is what makes Membou so scary. The Jets’ offense, led by new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, will find ways to do just that for Membou early on in the season.

When he gets more comfortable and adjusted to the professional game speed, they will start giving him more responsibility.

Year one for Membou will be an adjustment year. Transitioning from the SEC to the NFL is a big difference, and there will be growing pains. Once he develops, Membou could be something special.