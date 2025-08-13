Jets need to be careful with pass-rusher coming off devastating injury

Just recently, Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II came off the PUP list and was activated to practice. This is a big deal, and a great sign for his health. However, the Jets cannot rush him back.

Health is very important

To win football games, the team needs to be healthy. And being smart with your players as a coaching staff is a skill, and this Jets staff knows exactly what to do.

Johnson is a quality player who they shouldn’t push too hard as of now. He is returning from a torn Achilles, a devastating injury that they need to be caution with.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Johnson has proven to be a quality player, as his best season came in his last healthy one. In that season, the pass rusher had 55 tackles and 7.5 sacks, and was also a Pro Bowler.

Jets shouldn’t push Jermaine Johnson II for a few weeks

Although he is ready to go, the Jets need to hold him back. Having him ready for Week 1 shouldn’t be the goal.

The NFL season is long, so having him ready to go for the majority of the regular season should be the goal. They should aim to have him get going at 100% around Week 5-7, allowing him to get fully adjusted to speed again.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Jets do not have strong depth on the edge. They do not have many guys who could get after the quarterback past the starters, so this may push the Jets to get Johnson going early.

However, the Jets need to stick it out and not push Johnson. When he is healthy, he is a force to be reckoned with. The team needs to give him time to get there, and then he will do his thing.