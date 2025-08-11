Jets’ pass rush getting a major boost with Jermaine Johnson II off PUP list

Jets star pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II suffered a major injury last season, tearing his Achilles in Week 2. This season, he is looking to return to top-notch form and seems to be recovering at a great pace.

Jermaine Johnson II is looking to make a big impact in 2025

Just recently, Johnson was activated from the Active/PUP List. This is fantastic news for the Jets, as they are that much closer to seeing one of their top defensive players in action.

In his last full season of being healthy, Johnson put up a Pro Bowl season for the Jets. He had 7.5 sacks, 55 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, and one interception as well.

He is now healthy and will begin ramping up to game speed to play in the Week 1 bout against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having Johnson back is key for the Jets, as they need his abilities in the run and pass this season.

Jets need a pass rusher to play quality reps

The Jets have a thin group of edge defenders. They have their starters locked in, with Johnson and Will McDonald IV starting. But behind them, there isn’t much depth.

They have Michael Clemons, who is a bigger-bodied run stuffer on the outside, along with Rashad Weaver and rookie Tyler Baron on the defensive line as well. But these players likely will not play much on this quality defense.

Johnson is a quality player who the Jets need to get healthy for this defense to succeed. If he stays healthy throughout 2025, expect big things from the fourth-year player.