Jets’ starters expected to see action in Preseason Week 1

Tonight is the night that Jets fans have been waiting for. The New York Jets play some football tonight. Let’s get into a few things that I will be keeping my eye out for tonight when watching Gang Green play against the Green Bay Packers.

Starters will be getting action early in game one

The Jets’ new staff has a philosophy that playing your starters in preseason is smart, and I totally agree with that. Preparation is key for success, and getting your players’ game experience before it matters is important.

Tonight, we will see the likes of Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and new starting quarterback Justin Fields take the field for the team.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

But the starter I am most looking forward to seeing in action is Will McDonald IV. The freak athlete put on some good weight this offseason, which hopefully can translate to the playing field.

But what I am most looking forward to when watching McDonald IV play is his ability to defend the run, and how they use him on running downs. Last season, PFF graded McDonald IV as the 205th out of 211 defensive lineman when defending the run. That needs to change heading into a big season for the Jets, and with this weight gain I believe it will.

Expect a heavy dosage of young players

While the starters will get some run in the game tonight, expect the young guys to take over and play the majority of the snaps.

Guys to look out for during this period could be Arian Smith, the wide receiver and fourth-round pick out of Georgia, and safety Malachi Moore from Alabama.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

The Jets have a younger team and have a lot of first and second-year players looking to make a name for themselves. This game, while not being extremely important, shows the coaches a good representation of what the younger players could be.

It will be a great game to watch, as it is the first time that a lot of players will able to be seen by the fans. Get excited Jets fans, football is here!