Jets need a big season out of $18 million linebacker

The linebacker position is a little different than it was at than it was at this point last season with the Jets. There are new faces, some familiar, but still the same hungry drive. Although there are some new players, there is one linebacker who needs to have another fantastic season with the team.

Quincy Williams is the Jets’ top linebacker in training camp

Last season, C.J. Mosley was the captain of the Jets’ defense entering training camp. Earlier this offseason, the former defensive captain and the team had decided to part ways, and shortly after that, he retired.

This means a new player needs to step up and help lead this Jets defense. Quincy Williams needs to be that guy.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Mosley went down with an injury last season, Williams stepped up and delivered one of his better seasons. He had 116 tackles, two sacks, and started every game for the team.

Heading into 2025 and training camp, Williams is now the defined leader of this defense. He has the ability to help mold this defense into what he thinks can benefit it, all while striving for greatness alongside them.

The Jets’ defense is primed to bounce back

The Jets’ roster is primed to have a major bounce-back in 2025.

Last season, after the firing of head coach Robert Saleh, the defense fell off a cliff. They finished the season letting up the 20th most points in the NFL, which is unacceptable for the quality of players on this team.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

They will now look to turn that around heading into 2025, and Williams will be at the forefront of doing so. He will help lead this team, alongside Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

Expect a major turnaround this season from this defense, and one of the big reasons why it will happen is Quincy Williams.