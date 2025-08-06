Jets’ rookie tight end might be the real deal

The Jets have been searching for another pass-catching weapon to pair with Garrett Wilson, and before this offseason, they still hadn’t found one. But luckily for them, they may have found someone to be Wilson’s running mate.

Jets rookie TE Mason Taylor is having a phenomenal camp

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor could be that guy for the Jets.

The tight end out of LSU is coming off a season in which he had 546 yards on 55 receptions, along with two touchdowns. He was also a member of the Senior Bowl and was on the All-SEC Third Team.

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But we are now past that, and Taylor is now in his first NFL training camp, where he is making a lot of noise. He has scored multiple touchdowns, made a bunch of quality catches, and even made a diving touchdown grab while getting covered by Brandon Stephens.

He is being utilized in the passing game in a bunch of different ways, including the play-action game, splitting him out wide, and in an RPO style in the red zone. Taylor looks like the real deal.

Tight end position is becoming important

The NFL is different from how it was in the past couple of seasons. It has been developing, and one of the new developments has been the revival of the tight end position.

With names like Sam LaPorta, Brock Bowers, George Kittle, and many other tight ends entering the playing field over the past couple of years, the NFL has realized how important the position is.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Being bigger in frame while catching passes, and also being able to move inside to block amongst the linemen, is crucial in the NFL. Versatility is the name of the game, and tight ends bring just that to the field.

When Taylor reaches his potential, he could shine in the NFL. His impact will be felt immediately by the Jets, and he can carve out a major role if he continues what he is doing so far.