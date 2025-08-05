Jets’ Will McDonald is focused on building off his career-year in 2025

The Jets needed an edge to have major development heading into the 2025 season, and it has become clear that the player will be Will McDonald. The edge has improved physically, mentally, and he seems to have turned a corner with his abilities.

McDonald is focusing on the now

McDonald knows that this team should be much improved, along with himself. He has undergone the demanding physical changes that were needed, but he seems not to care about the past.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“My goal was focused on today’s practice,” McDonald told the media, per the team’s website. “That’s pretty much my goal every day, I can’t work on tomorrow and I can’t work on yesterday. So today is the only thing I’m really focused on.”

This is a guy who is determined, and a player who seems locked in and ready to go. McDonald has been improving, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Jets’ noticed physical along with football improvements

“Yes, I’m pleased that he’s putting on the mass, but I’m also happy with what I’ve seen on tape, and what I’ve seen thus far is that he can set the edge in the run game,” McDonald told the media.

This is exciting news for Jets fans, because it shows that one of the team’s top picks is developing.. McDonald is coming off his best season in 2024, with 28 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 24 quarterback hits.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Adding some size and some strength to that will help his pass rush moves, along with his ability to set the edge. This run defense really needed some help last season, and McDonald’s improvement will help it vastly.