Jets’ rookie tight end could play a major role

The Jets used their second-round selection of this past draft on tight end Mason Taylor out of LSU. And while he is just a rookie looking to cement his name in the league, he could play a major role for this Jets team.

Mason Taylor has succeeded as a pass catcher before

At LSU, Taylor broke records and was an absolute stud at the tight end position. He seemed to always be open, and the Tigers used him heavily as a receiver.

In his final collegiate season, the Jets’ tight end put up 546 yards and two touchdowns on 55 receptions. He is seen as the most productive tight end ever at LSU.

The Jets will need Taylor this upcoming season, as behind him at the tight end position, they do not have a lot of depth. He is clearly their top guy and will provide big relief for the Jets’ offense.

Jets need a safety blanket for Justin Fields

The Jets do not have many big targets for their offense this season, so having a safety net on in the passing game will be important. This is what Taylor can bring to the field.

The Jets can run different play actions and different standard passes, all while having Taylor run some form of block and releases, giving new QB Justin Fields a guy to whom he could check down if nothing is open. He is working to become a complete tight end, so once he develops his run blocking more, the play-action game could open up.

Taylor can be a big threat in the passing game, and they will use him in many ways other than just as a safety blanket.

This season, we might see a breakout right away for the Jets’ tight end. He has been having a strong camp and could bring that to the game on Sundays.