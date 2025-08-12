Jets should be keeping tabs on Chargers’ high-upside backup quarterback

The preseason is here, giving fans a look at some of the NFL’s most intriguing developmental players. The New York Jets are preparing for a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn, one that prioritizes player development through leadership and confidence. They will have their eyes on high-upside developmental players this summer.

Could the Jets target Chargers QB Trey Lance

One player who has stood out is Los Angeles Chargers backup quarterback Trey Lance.

The former No. 3 overall pick looked exactly that against the Detroit Lions, making some nice plays in the Hall of Fame Game. Lance finished the game, completing 13 of 20 attempts for 120 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Chargers to a 34-7 victory.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He backed that up with a 7-of-14 for 55 passing yards and seven carries for 48 yards and one rushing touchdown against the Saints in the Chargers’ second preseason game.

Lance was selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. During his time with the 49ers, he never got a fair opportunity.

He started off his career backing up quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Then in his second season, Lance broke his ankle, which ultimately ended his season and career with the 49ers. They found a new guy, Brock Purdy, who took over and ran with the job.

Football is tough; it is a business. And Trey Lance’s story shows us exactly that.

Jets need a solid backup quarterback

After this season, the Jets only have quarterback Justin Fields under contract. This means they could be looking for a backup, someone they could fill in to replace Fields if he goes down with an injury.

Lance can be exactly that for the Jets. He can control the offense and be confident with the football. He has demonstrated his abilities when he has a smart offensive mind showing him the way.

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lance can move around with his legs, which is one of the reasons he was taken so highly in the draft, but he also has the ability to let the ball loose downfield.

Adding another first-round talent could be intriguing for the Jets. The Jets may look at bringing in a veteran to go along with Fields, but Lance could be that guy.