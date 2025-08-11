Jets’ starting offense provided reasons for optimism in preseason opener

The New York Jets beat the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener by a score of 30–10. In this game for both teams, there were some good, bad, and ugly, but the one thing that stood out was the Jets’ starting offense.

The Jets’ offense played confidently

I was expecting this offense to have some bumps and bruises in their first game, but they looked like they were ready to go. They looked disciplined, confident, and like a team that could make the playoffs.

Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

This drive focused on the running game, with play actions coming off them. Braelon Allen broke out with a nice 13-yard run through the gap of the offensive line, Andrew Beck had a 24-yard grab on this drive, and overall, this Jets’ offense looked impressive.

The playcalling was effective as well, which could be a real testament to what to expect this year. Focus on the run game, simplify the game, and eventually take some deep shots.

Justin Fields looks like he is ready to lead this team

And while Justin Fields only had to throw the ball four times, he looked exactly like what the Jets need from their starting quarterback.

In this game, Fields didn’t have to try and do too much. He played smart football, hitting the open receiver and knowing when to use his legs.

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What impresses me the most about this drive is that the Jets easily drove down the field against the Packers, without having to complete a pass over 10 yards through the air. A few of his completions were in the middle of the field, around five yards past the line of scrimmage.

His touchdown run capped off the drive that seriously turned some heads around the NFL. Justin Fields led a smooth drive, one that, if he continues doing can seriously change the outlook of this Jets’ season.