Jets make 4 roster changes ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets face their most daunting test of the 2023 NFL season against the Miami Dolphins this coming Sunday, Nov. 26, and will welcome two players into the fold in preparation for the marquee matchup.

Jets Get Boost to Offensive and Defensive Lines

According to Ethan Greenberg, the Jets have made the following moves with an emphasis on bolstering their offensive line:

“The Jets have activated Duane Brown to the active roster,” Greenberg said. “The team also signed OL Xavier Newman to the active roster, released OL Chris Glaser, and elevated DL Tanzel Smart and OL Jake Hanson for Friday’s Game against the Dolphins.”

The Jets rely heavily on their defense which is top 10 against the pass, but have struggled on offense. Former starting quarterback Zach Wilson was not able to keep the Jets afloat between Weeks 9 and 11, and a part of that was due to the 15 sacks he suffered in that span.

What Each New Addition Brings to the Table

The Jets have allowed 40 sacks on the year, which is third-most in the NFL. They have not been able to protect their quarterbacks which has given precedence to the recent additions and call-ups. Brown is a five-time Pro Bowler and brings reinforcements to the Jets at left tackle. He carries a reliable 56.8 run blocking player grade from Pro Football Focus which will come in handy against a Dolphins team that generates a league-leading 5.6 yards per carry.

Newman is a second-year pro who has also fared well against the run but has been dismal against the pass with a 12.8 PFF player grade in that department. Meanwhile, DL Smart only has one tackle on the year but will mainly serve as an insurance option for the starters.

Hanson has only played three snaps in 2023 and has a chance to enter the rotation and take the field against Miami. Safety Tony Adams recently came out and expressed his confidence in the Jets taking care of business this Sunday, especially against Tua Tagovailoa and the potent Dolphins passing attack. New York will need all hands on deck on both sides of the football in order to keep them off the field and generate better looks that lead to scoring opportunities.