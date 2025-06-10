Jets’ incoming players must prepare to face the pressure of New York

The spotlight is always shining bright on the New York Jets, and every move the team makes is under a microscope. Words get twisted, and everything always seems to be a bigger deal than it is in New York.

How has this, and will this, impact the Jets in 2025?

The New York media have been tough on the Jets in recent years

Just over the last few seasons, the media has taken off for the Jets. Much of this was due in large part to the presence of QB Aaron Rodgers. With Hard Knocks being focused on the Jets, Rodgers’s darkness retreat receiving a documentary and additional press coverage, the Jets were always in the media.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

This offseason, the focus has lessened, but their name isn’t out of the media just yet. They have their new quarterback in town, along with a coaching staff, front office, and a talented draft class, all garnering plenty of media attention.

The impact of the New York media market

Being in New York is one thing, but being here and not succeeding is another.

The Jets haven’t been a competitive team in a while now, and this has become a serious problem. This drags on the players, the staff, and the fans. But what adds to that is the pressure influenced by the media.

Tensions are typically higher when teams are losing, and the media turning on a team can have a significant effect on the players. The influence of the media market plays a critical role in sports. It draws players and superstars to come to the team, along with these teams usually looking to compete.

But the players they bring in, like Rodgers and Zach Wilson, don’t always work out. The media can be overbearing and overwhelming. Players can get swallowed up in the attention and fame, and once one thing goes wrong, they start to crumble.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

One infamous moment of the media impacting a player came when former Jets QB Sam Darnold was mic’d up and caught saying, “I’m seeing ghosts.” This moment went viral and seemingly had a significant impact on Darnold’s confidence. Many fans turned on him after this moment, and shortly after, the Jets moved on from the quarterback.

Fans play a role in the players’ success

The impact of the media on the players is significant. But it has a similar effect on the fans as well.

When a player fails to succeed, the first to know are the fans. And shortly after watching the player fail, fans read and watch through the media how poorly said player is doing.

And when the media and the fans are working hand in hand against a player, without players saying it, it can demoralize them. When the fans a player does everything for are turning against them, it impacts how they play. It can lead to a spiraling effect.

Now imagine this, but just doubled when it comes to New York and the Jets. The fans are passionate and always want the best for their team. They haven’t had success in a long time, and this is bearing on the fans. It makes expectations hard to have every season, as they feel there is nothing to look forward to.

And these same fans that put the pressure on the players to succeed are the first ones to rip on them for failing. New York is a tough place to succeed, and evidently, over the past few seasons, that has come to light.