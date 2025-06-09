Have the Jets done enough to upgrade their special teams?

This offseason, former Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer departed, following former head coach Robert Saleh to San Francisco.

And with that, the Jets have hired Chris Banjo from the Denver Broncos as their new special teams coordinator, who will now look to lead the Jets’ unit, which was average last season.

But have the Jets done enough to improve their special teams this offseason?

The Jets got younger on special teams

Last season, the Jets started the year with Greg Zuerlein and Thomas Morstead as their kicking-punting tandem. And now, both of these players have been released and are off the squad.

Anders Carlson, who stepped in for a few games as the place kicker last season, has been signed as the starter. When Carlson got opportunities last season, he was pretty on point.

Carlson went 13 of 15 on field goals, made three 50+ yard attempts, and went 12 of 15 from extra points.

And for punter, Austin McNamara was brought in as a 2024 UDFA who could provide a steady force at the position.

With those two veterans gone, the Jets looked to some other positions for improvement.

With Justin Hardee departing the season earlier, the gunner spot was left open. Kris Boyd was signed from the Texans to play in that role, where the team should see much improvement.

Bringing back some players to play big special teams roles was important to the Jets, as they brought back returner Kene Nwangwu to play on kickoffs and punt returns. He had a bit of a breakout later in the year in 2024, so the Jets have now given him an opportunity to run with the role.

The Jets overhauled their special teams coaching staff

Boyer was a solid special teams coach. During his tenure, the Jets’ special teams ranked second in blocked punts, second in total touchdowns, and fifth in special teams points scored and opponent kickoff return average.

Meanwhile, Banjo helped lead the Broncos’ special teams to being ranked seventh in the NFL. Marvin Mims, the returner for the Broncos, also led the NFL in punt return average.

Banjo has never had his own unit, so this will be an exciting new opportunity for him. Over the past few seasons with the Broncos, they have transformed one of the league’s worst special teams into a top 10 unit.

Banjo is a former player turned coach. With that being said, all of the players he has been around seem to love him.

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz reacted to the Jets’ hiring of Banjo, saying, “So much respect for Banjo during our time as teammates, and as my coach! He changed our special teams as a player in New Orleans, and brought energy and knowledge as a coach in Denver. NYJ got a good one!”

Banjo is high energy, smart, and a great person to be around. The New York Jets made the right decision in hiring Chris Banjo.