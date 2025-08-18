Jets’ head coach voices disapproval after beatdown from Giants

The Giants brought it to the Jets in Saturday night’s matchup, beating them by a score of 31-12. The Jets got beaten on all levels of the field, and the score reflects just that. Let’s get into two factors I noticed during this game.

Justin Fields did not play well in preseason Week 2

The Jets’ starters disappointed in this matchup.

Justin Fields was one of the more disappointing of the bunch, as he looked uncomfortable and couldn’t get anything going. He went 1-of-5 passing, completing his only pass for four yards. He also had only one rushing attempt for five yards.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Jets needed to rely on the rushing game, which didn’t look too bad. Breece Hall ran for 26 yards on seven attempts, and Braelon Allen found himself 34 yards on as many attempts.

The offense couldn’t get anything to go, and this offense did not click.

Jets ‘ head coach voices disapproval

Aaron Glenn was heading into halftime when he stopped to do a quick interview about the half. During this 30-second interaction, he voiced his displeasure with the team (h/t NYJets_Media on X).

“Sloppy. Sloppy, and we gotta get better,” Glenn said.

He expected change to come in the second half, but it did not. The Jets’ backups did not look ready to compete and looked down.

After the game, Glenn said, “When you look at the overall game, it wasn’t good enough at all.”

A fiery and disappointed Glenn will work hard to have his time in line for the regular season.