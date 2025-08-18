PFF hands Giants’ rookies confusing grades in preseason win over Jets

The New York Giants’ rookie draft class has been incredibly impactful through the first two weeks of the preseason. They have received tremendous performances from their first-round picks and their mid-to-late-round picks alike.

However, seemingly not everyone is entirely impressed with the rookies’ performances in Week 2 of the preseason. Pro Football Focus dished out some subpar grades for the Giants’ rookies in Week 2.

PFF hands Giants’ rookies subpar grades in preseason Week 2 win

Many of the Giants’ key rookies scored average or below-average grades on PFF’s scale in Week 2 of the preseason.

Jaxson Dart: 67.4 (Ranked 30/82)

Abdul Carter: 46.9 (162/185)

Darius Alexander: 56.7 (106/202)

Marcus Mbow: 55.6 (115/154)

Thomas Fidone: 49.5 (72/86)

Despite a strongly positive sentiment surrounding the Giants’ rookies, PFF’s grading system did not match the rest of the hype.

Giants are happy with their rookie class

Dart’s grade is the most surprising. The rookie quarterback had, by all accounts and metrics, a stellar performance. He went 14-of-16 passing (87.5% completion rate) for 137 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions and one additional touchdown rushing.

Despite this impressive stat line, PFF graded Dart as the 30th-best quarterback in the preseason this week, handing him an average 67.4 overall grade.

Mbow’s low marks are also surprising, considering the rookie fifth-round pick posted some impressive stats in pass protection. Across 31 pass-blocking snaps, Mbow surrendered only two pressures with zero hurries and zero sacks. Yet, PFF handed him a 52.4 Pass-Blocking Grade and a 55.6 overall grade.

Regardless of PFF’s grades, the Giants are encouraged by their rookie class through two preseason games. Their performances have had a positive impact on the team, demonstrated by their 2-0 record in the preseason.