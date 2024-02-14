Jets: Grading Zach Wilson’s likely final season in New York

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

For much of 2023, the New York Jets face a similar issue that has plagued them throughout 2022, except this time, the Jets entered 2023 with more promise. Four plays into the Jets’ 2023 campaign, their new starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. Zach Wilson took over starting quarterback duties for much of the season and played a crucial role in the team’s offense.

Wilson finished the 2023 season with 2,271 yards and just eight touchdowns in 12 games played. However, Wilson’s kryptonite continues to be his lack of ability to protect the ball in big moments. Wilson finished with seven interceptions and a career-high in fumbles with 11, seven of which were lost. So, how did Wilson fare overall in 2023?

Grading Jets QB Zach Wilson’s 2023 Season

In 2023, it should not be understated that Wilson had little to no help in front of him on the offensive line. Wilson was sacked a career-high 46 times. This plays a factor in the reason why Wilson led the league with his seven lost fumbles. Defenses had an absolute field day with this Jets offensive line, and despite having playmakers like Garrett Wilson, the offense wasn’t able to produce much.

However, if there were any saving graces for Wilson’s 2023 season, it would have to be his game in Kansas City. Despite coming up just short, under shady circumstances, Wilson outdueled and outperformed Patrick Mahomes.

Out of his 39 attempts in that game, Wilson completed 28 of them for 245 yards, throwing for two touchdowns in the process. He earned a passer rating of 105.2 and even rushed for 14 yards, showing he could make plays with his feet.

But ultimately, with all things considered, Wilson’s 2023 season received a poor grade.

Wilson’s Grade for the 2023 Season: D

Aside from his one game against Kansas City, Wilson had a horrid season. This falls a lot on the Jets’ management for not obtaining a legitimate backup quarterback and for not being prepared for the Rodgers injury. Wilson’s time on the Jets is more than likely up, but after his rough 2023, it’s easy to see why. The decision to draft Wilson could very well go down as being one of the worst decisions that general manager Joe Douglas has ever made.