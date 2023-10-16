Jets finally beat the Eagles for 1st time in franchise history in thrilling Week 6 win

The New York Jets played against the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday and secured a 20-14 victory. This win brought the Jets’ season record to 3-3.
An interesting fact about this game is that it marked the first time in franchise history that the New York Jets defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a regular-season matchup. Prior to this win, the Jets had lost all 12 of their previous meetings with the Eagles.
Jets vs Eagles Head-To-Head History:
|Date
|Visitor
|Visitor Score
|@
|Home
|Home Score
|Jets’ Result
|12/09/1973
|New York Jets
|23
|@
|Philadelphia Eagles
|24
|Loss
|12/18/1977
|New York Jets
|0
|@
|Philadelphia Eagles
|27
|Loss
|11/12/1978
|New York Jets
|9
|@
|Philadelphia Eagles
|17
|Loss
|12/20/1987
|Philadelphia Eagles
|38
|@
|New York Jets
|27
|Loss
|10/03/1993
|Philadelphia Eagles
|35
|@
|New York Jets
|30
|Loss
|12/14/1996
|Philadelphia Eagles
|21
|@
|New York Jets
|20
|Loss
|10/26/2003
|New York Jets
|17
|@
|Philadelphia Eagles
|24
|Loss
|10/14/2007
|Philadelphia Eagles
|16
|@
|New York Jets
|9
|Loss
|12/18/2011
|New York Jets
|19
|@
|Philadelphia Eagles
|45
|Loss
|09/27/2015
|Philadelphia Eagles
|24
|@
|New York Jets
|17
|Loss
|10/06/2019
|New York Jets
|6
|@
|Philadelphia Eagles
|31
|Loss
|12/05/2021
|Philadelphia Eagles
|33
|@
|New York Jets
|18
|Loss
The Eagles will not reach the Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania level. The Jets pulled a Brock Lesnar and ended the streak, as it is now over and the Jets finally have beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a regular season game.
Big defensive performances led the way to victory
What makes this victory even more impressive is that the Jets achieved it with several of their cornerbacks either injured or playing through pain. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner missed the game due to a concussion and illness. D.J. Reed had a concussion and couldn’t clear the protocol to play.
Brandin Echols, an underrated player on the team, was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Justin Hardee, who serves as both a special teams ace and a cornerback, also had to miss the game due to a hamstring issue. Even Michael Carter played through a hamstring injury and ended up aggravating it at the end of the game.
Kudos to Bryce Hall and Craig James, who both performed exceptionally well as the starting corners for the Jets in this game. The Jets’ defense is proving to be formidable. Quincy Williams is undoubtedly the best linebacker in the AFC by a significant margin. Many are left wondering what the Jaguars were thinking when they released him a few years ago. Quinnen Williams also managed to secure an interception and continued to be a dominant force on defense.
While Jermaine Johnson deserves all the praise he’s been getting for his impactful performance, let’s not forget about Bryce Huff. It’s high time the Jets increased his snap count, as he has been one of the league’s best at generating pressure on the quarterback. In fact, he’s even more effective at pressuring the QB than Micah Parsons has been over the past two seasons.
It’s indeed puzzling that the Jets used their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Will McDonald, who saw limited playing time in the last game. While he still has potential, it appears that the Jets didn’t necessarily need to use such a high pick on a pass rusher. One thing that’s clear is that the Jets must prioritize re-signing Bryce Huff to another contract.
The offense did just enough to win the game
Regarding the offense, it wasn’t exceptional, especially in the red zone, but the Jets made critical plays when needed. Breece Hall is proving to be one of the top running backs in the NFL, with a versatile performance in this game despite a struggling offensive line. Zach Wilson‘s performance wasn’t outstanding, but the fact that he didn’t commit a turnover is a positive sign. There was some concern about Garrett Wilson playing with a foot issue, but he’s showing promise as a potential top receiver for the team.
Preparing for the MetLife Bowl
The upcoming bye week comes at an opportune time for the Jets as they’re dealing with various injuries on both defense and offense. With the offensive line battered and players like Garrett Wilson nursing injuries, this break will give the team much-needed time to heal. Following the bye week, the Jets will face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.