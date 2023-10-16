Jets finally beat the Eagles for 1st time in franchise history in thrilling Week 6 win

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets played against the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday and secured a 20-14 victory. This win brought the Jets’ season record to 3-3.

An interesting fact about this game is that it marked the first time in franchise history that the New York Jets defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a regular-season matchup. Prior to this win, the Jets had lost all 12 of their previous meetings with the Eagles.

Jets vs Eagles Head-To-Head History:

Date Visitor Visitor Score @ Home Home Score Jets’ Result 12/09/1973 New York Jets 23 @ Philadelphia Eagles 24 Loss 12/18/1977 New York Jets 0 @ Philadelphia Eagles 27 Loss 11/12/1978 New York Jets 9 @ Philadelphia Eagles 17 Loss 12/20/1987 Philadelphia Eagles 38 @ New York Jets 27 Loss 10/03/1993 Philadelphia Eagles 35 @ New York Jets 30 Loss 12/14/1996 Philadelphia Eagles 21 @ New York Jets 20 Loss 10/26/2003 New York Jets 17 @ Philadelphia Eagles 24 Loss 10/14/2007 Philadelphia Eagles 16 @ New York Jets 9 Loss 12/18/2011 New York Jets 19 @ Philadelphia Eagles 45 Loss 09/27/2015 Philadelphia Eagles 24 @ New York Jets 17 Loss 10/06/2019 New York Jets 6 @ Philadelphia Eagles 31 Loss 12/05/2021 Philadelphia Eagles 33 @ New York Jets 18 Loss Via Pro Football Reference

The Eagles will not reach the Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania level. The Jets pulled a Brock Lesnar and ended the streak, as it is now over and the Jets finally have beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a regular season game.

Big defensive performances led the way to victory

What makes this victory even more impressive is that the Jets achieved it with several of their cornerbacks either injured or playing through pain. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner missed the game due to a concussion and illness. D.J. Reed had a concussion and couldn’t clear the protocol to play.

Brandin Echols, an underrated player on the team, was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Justin Hardee, who serves as both a special teams ace and a cornerback, also had to miss the game due to a hamstring issue. Even Michael Carter played through a hamstring injury and ended up aggravating it at the end of the game.

Kudos to Bryce Hall and Craig James, who both performed exceptionally well as the starting corners for the Jets in this game. The Jets’ defense is proving to be formidable. Quincy Williams is undoubtedly the best linebacker in the AFC by a significant margin. Many are left wondering what the Jaguars were thinking when they released him a few years ago. Quinnen Williams also managed to secure an interception and continued to be a dominant force on defense.

While Jermaine Johnson deserves all the praise he’s been getting for his impactful performance, let’s not forget about Bryce Huff. It’s high time the Jets increased his snap count, as he has been one of the league’s best at generating pressure on the quarterback. In fact, he’s even more effective at pressuring the QB than Micah Parsons has been over the past two seasons.

Bryce Huff generated a career-high 9 pressures on 28 pass rushes in the Jets' 20-14 victory over the Eagles.



Huff has generated a 25.7% pressure rate over the last two seasons, the only player over 22% (min. 250 pass rushes).



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/ww3fF0mQNB — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 15, 2023

It’s indeed puzzling that the Jets used their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Will McDonald, who saw limited playing time in the last game. While he still has potential, it appears that the Jets didn’t necessarily need to use such a high pick on a pass rusher. One thing that’s clear is that the Jets must prioritize re-signing Bryce Huff to another contract.

The offense did just enough to win the game

Regarding the offense, it wasn’t exceptional, especially in the red zone, but the Jets made critical plays when needed. Breece Hall is proving to be one of the top running backs in the NFL, with a versatile performance in this game despite a struggling offensive line. Zach Wilson‘s performance wasn’t outstanding, but the fact that he didn’t commit a turnover is a positive sign. There was some concern about Garrett Wilson playing with a foot issue, but he’s showing promise as a potential top receiver for the team.

Preparing for the MetLife Bowl

The upcoming bye week comes at an opportune time for the Jets as they’re dealing with various injuries on both defense and offense. With the offensive line battered and players like Garrett Wilson nursing injuries, this break will give the team much-needed time to heal. Following the bye week, the Jets will face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.