Jets expected to retain key members of coaching staff this offseason

Among the teams under scrutiny entering this offseason are the New York Jets, notably their head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and general manager Joe Douglas. According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, all of them are expected to return to coach/manage the team for the next season.

The Jets are not preparing to make any significant coaching staff changes

Neither Saleh nor Douglas have a strong track record in their current roles. Nonetheless, Woody Johnson has shown patience and understanding, considering how the season unraveled due to Rodgers’ injury.

The Jets had high hopes for the 2023 season, counting on Aaron Rodgers to lead them to the playoffs. However, Rodgers’ season was cut short after just one drive due to a torn Achilles. Johnson seems inclined to give the coaching staff a one-year chance, particularly with Rodgers as the quarterback.

Despite the Jets displaying an undisciplined and poorly coached offense, ownership seems determined to maintain Rodgers’ contentment with the team. Given Rodgers’ outspoken nature, a misstep could easily provoke his dissatisfaction, potentially leading to demands for an exit from the Jets organization. Retaining Saleh and Hackett seems geared towards ensuring Rodgers’ satisfaction.

This will be a crucial offseason for GM Joe Douglas

The decision to retain GM Joe Douglas raises eyebrows, considering his numerous shortcomings in the role. His failure to secure a competent backup when Rodgers was injured should have been a red flag. Nevertheless, the Jets have opted to grant him another offseason to reconstruct the team.

Clearly, the forthcoming 2024 NFL season is pivotal — it’s playoffs or bust for this team. There’s no room for exceptions, especially considering the weight of expectations. It’s undoubtedly a defining year for numerous individuals within the organization.