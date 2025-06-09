Jets could upgrade defense with hard-hitting free-agent linebacker

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, quality linebacker Germaine Pratt has been released from the Bengals. Is there a chance that the Jets could swoop in and try to bring in the linebacker after losing C.J. Mosley?

Germaine Pratt would fit the Jets’ hard-nosed defense

This new Jets defense, led by head coach Aaron Glenn, is going to be physical. Pratt would fit that mentality.

At the linebacker position, there are two guaranteed starters: Quincy Williams and Jermaine Sherwood. These two have proven to be big pieces of this defense, and Sherwood’s contract this offseason proves exactly that. But, it wouldn’t hurt to add one more piece.

Pratt is a proven quality player who is also coming off a career year. He posted a career-high 143 combined tackles in 2024. Pratt is a very physical player who loves to fit in the run game.

Pratt is an enforcer. Over his last four seasons, he has forced seven fumbles while recovering five.

Adding him to this Jets defense, which is filled with hard hitters, would make this defense even scarier for players running in the middle of the field.

Jets may opt to stay in-house

But adding Pratt might take away from some of the other players the Jets have on the roster, including Francisco Mauigoa. The fifth-round rookie out of the University of Miami is uber talented and could slide into a starting role sooner than many believe.

Signing Pratt would take that ability away from him, although it could give him another mentor to learn from. Mauigoa is known for his quickness and great instincts. This a great, but he could learn more about the game under Pratt, who has been in other defenses than just the Jets.

Mauigoa is going to be a contributor to this Jets team in a few seasons, but waiting for the right moment to do so might be better than throwing him in right away. Acquiring Pratt would be a fun piece for this defense, but it might not be likely.