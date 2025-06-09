Justin Fields is preparing to lead a new era of New York Jets football

There is a new quarterback in New York, as Justin Fields will be getting his opportunity to shine with the Jets.

After another season of misery, how will the Jets change their offense? This is a new time in Jets land, and there will be big moves.

Justin Fields battled adversity for an opportunity like this

Since his rookie season, Fields has never been given the freedom and opportunity that he is getting now with the Jets. Last season with Pittsburgh, he only started at first because of an injury to Russell Wilson.

During that stretch where he started, he gave the team an opportunity to win. He led the Steelers to a 4-2 record and had them competitive in every game. Now, the offense will solely be his show.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Steelers had a leader in Fields and were getting wins left and right. They had a plan and were guided through by their defense and Fields’s abilities. His ability to win games will be shown immediately with the Jets.

This offseason, Fields has been at OTAs and continues to work and take a step up in his game. He will bring it and work to become a better player than he was the day before.

Fields has a chip on his shoulder, after his time in Chicago not panning out to what he had wanted it to be. Now he has been given the reins of the Jets, and we should expect him to take it and run.

Fields will lead a new-look Jets offense

This Jets team likes to run the rock. Breece Hall, Braylon Allen, a new and healthy offensive line, and, of course, Fields.

With new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand from the Lions, we should expect to see a bright mind. Learning under Ben Johnson, now Bears HC, is a fantastic role model.

The Jets will be a run-heavy team, but teams cannot sleep on their receivers. Garrett Wilson will get his fair share of targets as he now reunites with his collegiate quarterback.

This offense is going to be much different than last season. An athletic offensive line, looking to make pancake blocks on every play. A running back room that is always looking to churn more yards. A receiving corps not afraid to block, and will then make big plays in the receiving game. Do not sleep on this Jets offense, headed by new quarterback Fields.