Jets could make a blockbuster trade to pair Garrett Wilson with another former Buckeyes star

Terry McLaurin is a proven star receiver who is expecting a contract extension this offseason from the Commanders, but as of yet, he isn’t receiving one. Could the New York Jets swoop in and grab the disgruntled star receiver from Washington?

Could the Jets make a trade for Terry McLaurin?

A staple of the Commanders’ offense over the last few seasons has been the consistency of McLaurin. Year after year, he puts up good numbers, until this past season, when he broke out and performed at an even higher level.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024, McLaurin posted right around his career average for yards, with 1,096 receiving. He had a career high by just about double in touchdowns, with a whopping 13 scores for Washington.

The 29-year-old receiver is now looking for a payday and seems to be a bit unhappy with the team and how they are handling it. This could lead a team in need of a wide receiver, like the Jets, to call Commanders general manager Adam Peters and see if he’d be willing to deal the star.

McLaurin is a great fit opposite Garrett Wilson

The Jets are in need of one more receiver, and McLaurin would be an amazing threat on the opposite side of Garrett Wilson. This would create a deadly passing game, to go along with a rushing game that should be on point this season.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Although the Jets might not throw the ball a ton, adding a threat like McLaurin clears up a lot of space within the box. Forcing linebackers and defensive backs to split outside more to cover the defenders opens up plenty of rushing lanes for the running backs to hit the holes.

McLaurin would help create a great, dynamic offense for the Jets.

Is a blockbuster trade realistic for the Jets?

Although many fans would love to trade for the wide receiver, it is probably unrealistic for them to do so.

Giving up a valuable asset like a second-round pick could be a lot for a player they will have to pay big money for. Soon, they will be paying Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner top dollar as well. Alongside Quinnen Williams, those new deals will account for a lot of their salary cap space.

They also wouldn’t want to give away their picks, especially because many predict they will finish with a pick in the top half of the draft.

Giving up good picks for a big contract is something that doesn’t seem to fit in the Jets’ cards for 2025. Maybe a deadline push if they are on a run, but most likely, they’ll wait until 2026 to make a big splash. For now, the Jets will stick it out with what they have at the receiver position, no matter how talented McLaurin is.