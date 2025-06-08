Do the Jets have enough depth in their receiving corps?

The Jets have a hole on their roster at wide receiver. Garrett Wilson is leading the corps for the Jets as the top option, but behind him, there are a lot of question marks.

The Jets have a few wide receivers on the roster who could boom

The Jets have a couple of veteran options that will be getting a look this season, including Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds. Out of those two, the most intriguing option is Josh Reynolds, who is only two seasons removed from his best campaign with the Lions.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jets’ new head coach and offensive coordinator are coming over from the Lions. The connection between them and Reynolds is not a coincidence, but more of a praise.

Reynolds, in his 2023 campaign, posted 608 yards, five touchdowns, and averaged 15.2 yards per reception. Being on a team full of offensive stars, Reynolds still found a way to be a reliable option for Jared Goff, and this upcoming season could be exactly that for Justin Fields.

Some younger players are also looking to get more opportunities, including Malachi Corley and Arian Smith. Arian Smith could be a big piece in this offense.

When running a top offense, it’s important to have a burner who can find his way open down the field. Smith, although he does have major drop problems, can be exactly that. Smith brings speed and versatility, which the Jets have not had in recent times.

Can the Jets look towards a move through free agency?

There are a couple of pieces out in free agency that may be a bit enticing, but one stands out as a fit.

Keenan Allen is a reliable veteran who would be a major upgrade on this Jets team. He is a smooth route runner who has sure hands.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

With a lot of younger weapons at the pass-catching positions, Allen would bring veteran leadership for a team looking for a WR2. He brings experience, scheme versatility, and a good presence to a roster.

Although I would like the Jets to make a move like this, I do not think they will make another move in free agency that would be as big as Allen. They feel comfortable with this receiving corps, and throughout OTAs and training camp, we will be able to get a look at the unit’s ability to perform.