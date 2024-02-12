Jets could be hometown landing spot for Chiefs’ top free agent offensive lineman

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith, a professed lifelong New York Jets fan, said that joining Gang Green next year would allow him to see a childhood fantasy become a reality.

Jets signing was resting on Donovan Smith ahead of the Super Bowl

Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post shared these comments from Smith ahead of his final game on his contract with Kansas City and where his head is at pertaining to the Jets:

“I grew up a Jets fan. I’m from New York, so that would definitely be something I would appreciate before my career ends,” Smith said about donning a Jets jersey next year.

“It would definitely be something that’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for a lot of people, so we’ll see when that day comes. But right now, I’m just focusing on the big game.”

A native of Hempstead, Smith has been an integral part of the Chiefs’ O-line. He’s only allowed two sacks in 749 snaps this year. However, he hasn’t been perfect, as Pro Football Focus gave him a 55.4 player grade for his efforts.

Already a Super Bowl champion in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now again with the Chiefs on Sunday night, Smith has ample experience protecting arguably the two best quarterbacks in NFL history in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

The Jets could use a championship lineman to protect QB Aaron Rodgers next year

Smith, 30, closed up his ninth season in the league. Doing so with a bang, the two-time champion has the rings and cache to bring to the Jets, while maximizing his contractual earnings and offering the kind of support that Aaron Rodgers demands next season.

But from the sound of Smith’s comments, just being on the gridiron at MetLife Stadium in front of his hometown fans would be a feat that holds a special place in his career.

