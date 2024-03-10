Jets’ Bryce Huff is garnering strong looks from Eagles ahead of free agency

The New York Jets have uncertainty with edge rusher Bryce Huff this offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles may entice him away from New York when free agency starts on Wednesday.

Ed Kracz of Eagles Today shared insight into the Eagles’ interest in Huff as well as an edge rusher of their own that they’re looking to move:

“Now comes a report that Josh Sweat is also on the trade block. The Athletic Insider Dianna Russini reported that the Eagles are open to trading Sweat. She also noted that Philly will aggressively pursue New York Jets rusher Bryce Huff,” Kracz said.

“A source told Eagles Today of SI that Reddick and Sweat were undisciplined down the stretch when the season was crumbling.”

Jets’ chances to retain Bryce Huff threatened by anticipated Eagles chase in tampering period

Huff is expected to sign elsewhere in free agency. The NFL tampering period is set to begin on Monday. From then until the official start of free agency on March 13, it is widely believed that the Eagles will go all in for the defensive end in negotiations with his agent.

In 2023, Huff nearly tripled his previous career-high with 10 sacks. He also notched one defended pass for the Jets. The 25-year-old lineman received a 79.7 player grade from Pro Football Focus and a hefty forecasted value on the open market that Philadelphia is willing to meet.

The Eagles have $42.9 million in cap space to make Huff a sizable contract offer. In conjunction, they’re also actively looking to move off of Sweat.

Where will the Jets stand without Huff should the Eagles move Josh Sweat and bring him in?

Trading the 26-year-old DE would free up the desired slot for Huff. Though a high-end edge rusher, Sweat regressed in 2023. Outside of an uptick in forced fumbles, his sacks output almost halved, giving Philadelphia added reason to get him off of their books.

The Jets will need to find a replacement for Huff and fast in order to maintain their stout defense. It is expected that New York will be primed for a Super Bowl chase in the AFC upon Aaron Rodgers’ return. The hope is that the offense will meet the defense where it’s at and not experience a see-saw effect. The void that Huff will leave could incite that if the Jets’ front office doesn’t move with urgency to fill it.