Jets backup QB target Gardner Minshew signs with Raiders in free agency

New York Jets quarterback target Gardner Minshew signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. The Jets were rumored to be interested in Minshew throughout the offseason. Without backup QB Zach Wilson, the Jets have sought to fill the void behind Aaron Rodgers.

Sources: The #Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Gardner Minshew on a 2-year deal. He'll compete with QB Aidan O'Connell. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The 6-1 passer had a career year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. Minshew threw for 3,305 passing yards and a 15-9 TD-INT ratio last season. That earned him his first Pro Bowl appearance. It also earned him $25 million over the two years he signed with Las Vegas.

Jets must now assess other options for backup QB help

Minshew was looked at as a high-end backup option for New York. Instead, he’ll join the Raiders and vie for their starting spot next to Aidan O’Connell, who he equaled in yards (1,905) and narrowly edged out in completion percentage and interceptions. The Jets will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements now that the Washington State product is off the table.