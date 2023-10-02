Five Takeaways from Jets’ 23–20 Loss to Chiefs

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets fell to 1-3 after a 23–20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Jets were able to hold Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a season-low 203 passing yards and took the game down to the wire, but were not able to come away with the win in front of their home crowd at MetLife Stadium.

Much can be extracted from New York’s Week 4 matchup, including five main takeaways:

Jets Execute on Short Yardage Plays

The Jets ran successful screen passes and outside hand-offs for large gains after contact. Breece Hall was able to gain extra yardage on several plays beginning in the second quarter.

Quarterback Zach Wilson looked confident under center and was able to make the most of gaps in the defense when his receivers were taken away.

Containing Mahomes’ Nuclear Offense

We are accustomed to Mahomes making outlandish side-arm throws and miraculous passes on third down for extra possessions.

Last night, the Jets were able to disrupt Mahomes’ flow.

When forced to scramble, Mahomes was unable to connect easily with TE Travis Kelce and his receiving corps.

Jets Find Success Running Play-Action

In addition to Wilson making things happen with his feet, he also made the most of play-action opportunities.

He found C.J. Uzomah for a TD off of play-action in a seven-play, 41-yard drive.

Poor Run Defense Gave KC Life

Both teams got comfortable running the football, but Chiefs back Isaiah Pacheco found a groove, going for a career-best 115 yards and one touchdown.

The second-year running back earned his yardage, as Next Gen Stats reported that 100 of his 115 yards came after contact.

Isiah Pacheco gained a career-high 100 rushing yards after contact.



Pacheco has recorded the 4th-highest success rate (45.8%) among running backs since entering the NFL in 2022 (min. 150 carries).#KCvsNYJ | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/HPkajzD5Hj — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 2, 2023

Late in the fourth quarter, Mahomes exploited the Jets’ drop coverage and was able to burst up the middle for two large gains that made up most of his 50 rush yards.

Secondary Making The Right Reads

New York’s secondary notched several pass deflections and came away with two interceptions on Mahomes.

LB CJ Mosley made the right reads and came up with a crucial takeaway on Mahomes before the half came to a close to keep the Jets alive.

What’s next for Gang Green?

The Jets will face the Denver Broncos next Sunday and look to improve to 2-3 on the season. Denver is last in the AFC West.