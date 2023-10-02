The Jets’ offensive line took a huge step forward against Kansas City

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In a Sunday night matchup, the New York Jets found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the loss, the game showcased quarterback Zach Wilson’s remarkable performance, marking one of the highlights of his young career.

Zach Wilson’s Impressive Stats

Zach Wilson displayed his talent by finishing the game with 245 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an impressive 105.2 quarterback rating. The Jets’ ground game was also noteworthy, as they managed to accumulate 180 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Leading the charge was Breece Hall, who averaged an impressive 9.3 yards per carry, including an electrifying 43-yard run.

A Shining Moment for Wilson

Despite a late-game fumble that had a significant impact on the outcome, Zach Wilson showcased his skills as a quarterback. Notably, the offensive line, often considered a liability, stepped up during the game.

The Jets Offensive Line’s Took A Huge Step Forward

In the matchup against Kansas City, the offensive line allowed only 12 pressures and one sack. The primary culprit for the sack was left tackle Mekhi Becton. However, left guard Laken Tomlinson had a flawless game, with zero pressures in 43 snaps. Rookie interior lineman Joe Tippmann also performed admirably at right guard, allowing just one pressure. Center Connor McGovern, who had struggled at times earlier in the season, delivered a solid performance, a significant improvement from his previous outings.

A Winning Combination

The Jets’ new lineup, featuring Becton at left tackle, Tomlinson at left guard, McGovern at center, Tippmann at right guard, and Alijah Vera-Tucker at right tackle, proved to be efficient. While Vera-Tucker did yield three pressures in 43 snaps, his most comfortable position is in the interior, where Tippmann filled in admirably in the absence of Duane Brown.

Efficiency in Moving the Chains

When given time in the pocket, Zach Wilson demonstrated his ability to throw the ball down the field and convert first downs. The team converted five out of 12 first-down opportunities and amassed 12 first-downs through passing, highlighting their effectiveness in early drives.

A Game of Quarters

However, the Jets’ struggles in the first and fourth quarters proved to be their downfall, as they remained scoreless during those periods. Ultimately, this was the deciding factor in the game. Despite the loss, Wilson and the offensive line’s inspiring performance leaves room for optimism as they prepare to face the struggling Denver Broncos in their upcoming matchup.