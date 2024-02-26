Could the Jets sign this former Super Bowl starter QB as a backup this offseason?

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets need a backup quarterback behind former four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers next season. Zach Wilson almost has both feet out of the door in New York and his strained relationship with the franchise has given way for a new second-string passer to join their ranks.

Could the Jets use Jimmy Garoppolo in 2024?

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur named Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a prime target for the Jets to consider, saying:

“It seems like the general manager in New York, Aaron Rodgers, will want a younger backup who is no threat to his hold on the locker room,” Tafur noted. “Zach Wilson was the perfect backup except for the pesky hitting-open-receivers issue. Garoppolo could be a reserve option for the Jets.”

Garoppolo, 33, has the winning pedigree and playoff experience needed to be a viable insurance policy should Rodgers get hurt once more. The former San Francisco 49ers talent started in Super Bowl LIV back in 2019 and the 2021 NFC Championship game in addition to the two rings he won with the New England Patriots early in his career.

Does the bad outweigh the good for Garoppolo and what he could bring to the Jets’ table?

The major indictment on Garoppolo, minus his injury history, was his inefficiency last year. Garoppolo posted a 7-9 TD-INT ratio, a putrid TD percentage (4.1%), and struggled to get the ball down the field as well, averaging 7.1 yards per attempt. He only lasted six games before being pulled in favor of Aidan O’Connell midseason.

Had Garoppolo been on the Jets in 2023, they may have had a stronger chance of making the playoffs, even amidst his down year. The Jets’ revolving door of QBs hurt the team greatly last year.

Garoppolo is expected to be cut by the Raiders after only seeing one year through following his three-year, $67.5 million contract signed in March of 2023. The Jets can capitalize off of this impending move and fortify their QB ranks by signing him leading up to next season.