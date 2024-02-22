Giants and Jets rank near the top of league in attendance despite disappointing results in 2023 season

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

There is no questioning the loyalty of New York Giants fans. The past decade of football has not been kind to the Giants, or their loyal fanbase. Over the last 10 years, Big Blue has a record of 60-102-1. The New York Jets have been even worse, owning a 55-108 record since 2014.

Despite the losing seasons, Giants and Jets fans are still attending their team’s games at one of the highest rates in the NFL.

The Giants rank near the top of league attendance despite a disappointing 2023 season

According to NBC Sports, the Giants ranked third in the NFL in total attendance this season despite their 6-11 record. Their total attendance was 1,262,352, putting them ahead of other massive fanbases, such as the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants did, however, rank behind their fellow MetLife Stadium tenants, the New York Jets. Gang Green ranked second in total attendance this past season (1,285,956). Ranking first was the Dallas Cowboys (1,378,743).

The teams benefit from the massive maximum capacity of MetLife Stadium. The East Rutherford multi-purpose venue has the largest maximum capacity of any stadium in the NFL (82,500).

Both New York teams managed to get their fans in the seats this season, even though they each failed to meet expectations and turned in losing records in 2023. The Jets finished 7-10 after losing QB Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury in Week 1. The Giants also lost their starting QB Daniel Jones mid-way through the season and stumbled their way to a 6-11 record.

The Giants and Jets will hope for bounce-back campaigns in 2024. Hopefully entering the season healthier and with more talent on the roster, New York teams will need to deliver for a fanbase that has remained loyal despite an abundance of disappointing football that has been played in the last decade.