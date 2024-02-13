Chiefs’ Travis Kelce takes dig at Jets after Mecole Hardman’s Super Bowl-winning TD

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce knew exactly whose face to rub teammate Mecole Hardman’s game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII. That just so happened to be the New York Jets franchise, who traded Hardman to his former team on Oct. 19, 2023.

Travis Kelce made the Jets regret trading Mecole Hardman after Super Bowl win

As Brian Costello of the New York Post shared on X, Kelce fired this spicy shot at the Jets in the throes of their victory celebration:

Travis Kelce on Mecole Hardman: “the Jets counted him out.” — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) February 12, 2024

Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes put Hardman in motion with six seconds to go in overtime trailing 22-19. On 1st & goal at the three-yard line, Hardman became the fathead of this year’s Super Bowl by employing a misdirection, cutting to the right corner of the end zone, and breaking free from his dozed defender for the TD reception.

Hardman’s heroics in Super Bowl LVIII proved he could’ve been a significant factor in the Jets’ offense this past year

Hardman also had a spectacular run up the middle against a Cover 2 zone for a big 52-yard gain two minutes into the second quarter.

This topped off a second half of the season that saw Hardman increase his nonexistent output during his time in New York exponentially. The Jets barely featured Hardman in their offense and he only went for one reception and six receiving yards on the year.

Once with his old friends in Kansas City, Hardman brought down 14 receptions for 118 yards and now has his third Super Bowl ring and something to hang over the Jets’ head for not using him the way he felt they should’ve.

Hardman had expressed his discontent regarding his reduced role on the Jets during the 2023 season, but that probably seems like just a bad dream that he does not want to be reminded of, as he told reporters once the championship was sealed.