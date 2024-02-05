Another Jets star begins his campaign to bring in top free-agent wide receiver

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Emergent New York Jets running back Breece Hall recently championed for the franchise to sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans this off-season.

Breece Hall has his sights fixed on Mike Evans joining the Jets’ offense in 2024

Hall took to X and let an emoji speak a thousand words when resharing a post from Pro Football Focus asking their followers whether the team should pursue the second-team All-Pro pass catcher:

Hall is not the first Jets star to express his desire to play alongside Evans. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner shared his yearning for the front office to make a play for Evans back in January.

Evans is in the thick of his prime and would help the Jets get the ball down the field

The Jets would greatly benefit from Evans’ services. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver notched his tenth 1,000-yard season in as many as a pro, going for 1,255 receiving yards in the 2023 campaign.

Known for his speed, long strides, and ability to create separation from defensive backs and rise up for dynamic catches, Evans would gift the Jets with an elite deep ball threat. The Jets finished with the fewest 40-plus yard gains (3) and the fourth-fewest 20-plus yard plays (37) in the NFL.

Hall having Evans lined up on the outside would benefit him and the offense greatly, allowing Aaron Rodgers to get in his comfort zone, prevent opponents from stacking the defensive line, and employ a range of run and pass plays that would open the offense.

Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh revealed that Evans is rumored to be seeking $25-$30 million in free agency. The Jets have a $239.2 million cap hit on their active roster in 2024, but a player of Evans’ caliber will be worth taking on for his desired salary.