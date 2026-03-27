Let’s be clear about something before this conversation goes sideways. Kayvon Thibodeaux is a good football player. Not a disappointment. Not a bust. A legitimate pass rusher who has dealt with legitimate injuries and has still managed to produce at a level most teams would be happy to have. His 11.5-sack season in 2023 was the kind of campaign that reminded everyone why the New York Giants made him the fifth overall pick in 2022.

The problem is not Thibodeaux’s talent. The problem is math, and in the NFL, math wins every time.

The Cap Situation Is Real

The Giants are staring at one of the more complicated salary cap pictures in the league heading into the 2026 season. Brian Burns is paid. Abdul Carter cost the third overall pick and will eventually cost real money too. The offensive line still needs work, particularly at right guard, and there is no getting around the fact that the interior defensive line depth needs to be addressed. John Harbaugh does not coach the kind of defense that skips over run stopping on his priority list.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thibodeaux carries a $14.751 million cap hit on his fifth-year option this season, and not a dollar of it can be spread forward. It sits on the books as a straight base salary with no restructuring wiggle room. For a team that has already been forced to move money around just to accommodate their free agent signings and accommodate their upcoming draft class, that is a number that demands a conversation.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan put the situation plainly this week: “The Giants have had no indications they will move Thibodeaux, but the belief inside the league is they would listen for the right package. They are not shopping him. They are not campaigning to get rid of him. But the phone is not off the hook either.”

General manager Joe Schoen tried to shut it down at the combine. “Right now, Kayvon’s going to be with us,” Schoen said, per ESPN. “He played well. He is going into his fifth year and he’s motivated and you can’t have enough pass rushers. You really can’t. So I’m proud of the development and the maturation of Kayvon and he’s come a long way. And I expect big things out of him next year with that rotation.”

Schoen is saying the right things. But “right now” is doing some heavy lifting in that sentence, and anyone who has watched the Giants manage cap space over the past few years knows that everything is on the table when the numbers get tight enough.

The Rotation Reality

Here is what makes this complicated beyond the money. Even if Thibodeaux is healthy and playing at a high level, the addition of Carter changes his reality inside that defense. Burns is the number one. Carter was drafted to be the number two. Thibodeaux, in this structure, is a third pass rusher, and while that is a valuable role on a good defense, it is also a role that caps his opportunity to build toward the contract he deserves.

Thibodeaux played only 494 snaps in 2025 due to injury. When he was on the field, he showed the burst and bend that made him a top-five pick. The talent has never been the issue. But a guy playing on the edge of a three-man rotation is not going to rack up double-digit sacks, and without double-digit sacks, the contract leverage he needs going into free agency evaporates.

Trading Thibodeaux might actually be the kindest thing the Giants could do for him at this point. Somewhere else he starts. He gets the snaps. He builds the resume. A strong 2026 on a team that actually needs him as the centerpiece of the pass rush could be worth tens of millions of dollars come November.

What Makes Sense

The best-case outcome for both sides is a trade that sends Thibodeaux somewhere he can be a true starter, brings the Giants a third-round pick or a player who fills a genuine need, and frees up $14.7 million in cap space to address the right guard situation and add interior line depth. Reports have indicated a third-round pick is probably the ceiling of what New York could expect, and given that they surrendered their 2026 third-rounder in the Jaxson Dart deal, that return would hold real value.

The Giants have until the draft and beyond to make this call. Schoen is smart enough not to force a move that undervalues a player he still believes in. But the longer this sits, the more the cap math presses in, and eventually the math makes the decision for you. When all is said and done, the Giants could wait months until injuries pop up and Kayvon’s value inevitably increases before the season starts.

All it takes is one big pass rusher on a contender to go down to open a window of desperation and opportunity.