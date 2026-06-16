Abdul Carter twisted his ankle and left practice early on the second day of Giants minicamp, and the team treated it as the non-event it was. He was back around the building, and no one inside the facility framed it as anything beyond June caution with a prized young player.

The reaction tells you how much the Giants value him. Carter is becoming the centerpiece of a pass rush that should be the defining strength of this defense in 2026, and a minicamp tweak does nothing to change that.

The rookie tape was better than the sack column

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Carter, the No. 3 overall pick in 2025 out of Penn State, finished with four sacks as a rookie, a total that badly undersold the disruption. PFF credited him with 66 total pressures and an 84.5 pass-rush grade that ranked 10th among qualified edge defenders. Next Gen Stats logged an NFL-leading 48 quick pressures, meaning heat generated in under 2.5 seconds.

His 23 quarterback hits led all NFL rookies and set a Giants rookie record, and he landed on the PFWA All-Rookie Team as an AP Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist. The finish lagged the pressure, which is the kind of gap that tends to close in Year 2. That sack jump might be brewing this spring, and the rookie profile supports it.

The Giants’ trio around him is the real weapon

Carter does not rush alone. Brian Burns just posted a career-high 16.5 sacks in 2025, second in the NFL, and a third career Pro Bowl, plus second-team All-Pro honors. Kayvon Thibodeaux is the bounce-back piece after a shoulder injury limited him to 10 games and 2.5 sacks, a healthy version of whom gives Dennard Wilson’s defense a third proven edge.

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Edge rusher 2025 sacks 2025 context Brian Burns 16.5 Pro Bowl, 2nd-team All-Pro Abdul Carter 4 66 pressures, PFWA All-Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux 2.5 10 games (shoulder)

Add D.J. Reader anchoring the interior, and the math gets ugly for opposing tackles. When Burns is closing from one side and Carter is winning his rep in under 2.5 seconds from the other, offenses cannot slide protection toward both. That is how a four-sack rookie turns into a double-digit second-year rusher.

The ankle is a footnote, the ceiling is the story

Minicamp injuries in June rarely survive contact with training camp, and a twisted ankle on a 21-year-old building block is not where the Giants’ attention should go. The pressure data already pointed to a leap. The supporting cast around him got better. A healthy Carter, paired with a Pro Bowl bookend and a motivated Thibodeaux, is the most dangerous thing this roster has going for it.