New York Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell (0) catches the ball on day two of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants currently have 15 wide receivers on the roster following the signing of Cole Beasley. This number will be cut down throughout the summer as the Giants trim their roster down from 90 players to a final 55-man roster by the start of the regular season. With so many receivers currently on the roster, it is difficult to project who might stay and who might go.

Which of the Giants’ 15 WRs will make the final roster?

Most NFL teams keep only six wide receivers, so the Giants are unfortunately going to release a good portion of the talent on their roster by the end of camp. New York’s three starting receivers are expected to be Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins on the outside with some combination of Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell in the slot. Behind these four likely starters, though, there is a bit of competition.

Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Jaydon Mickens, Jeff Smith, David Sills V, Makai Polk, and Kalil Pimpleton are all among the long list of wide receivers contending for roster spots this summer. Many of these receivers will likely wind up on the practice squad, but training camp and preseason will bring them opportunities to earn roster spots.

Final Roster Projection at WR:

Darius Slayton

Isaiah Hodgins

Jalin Hyatt

Parris Campbell

Wan’Dale Robinson

Sterling Shepard

Slayton, Hodgins, and Hyatt are clear locks to make the roster. Campbell, Robinson, and Shepard also should have no problem making it through roster cuts, however, health is an important variable to note for this trio.

Robinson and Shepard are both coming off of season-ending injuries sustained during the 2022 season. While both players are recovering nicely and are expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, any setbacks could get Robinson or Shepard placed on the PUP or injured reserve lists. This would free up a couple of roster spots for the Giants while Robinson and Shepard recover for an additional four or so weeks.

Campbell should make the roster because he is a dynamic playmaker that aligns in the slot, outside, and even in the backfield, adding elite speed to the offense. However, Campbell has an extensive injury history, so he will need to maintain his health throughout the summer to guarantee his spot in the lineup.

What if Robinson and Shepard are not ready for Week 1?

If Robinson and Shepard are not ready to go by the start of the regular season, Collin Johnson and Cole Beasley seem like strong candidates to replace them.

Beasley, just signed on Friday afternoon, is a veteran slot receiver that has familiarity with the coaching staff after spending three seasons under Brian Daboll with the Buffalo Bills. He could bring some dependability and experience to the receiving corps.

Johnson is a different flavor of wide receiver, standing in at a massive 6-foot-6. Much of the Giants’ roster is comprised of slot receivers. Johnson’s ability to play on the outside could make him an intriguing player to hold onto through the summer.