Tyrone Tracy Jr. striving to be among Giants’ all-time great running backs

Last season, fifth-round rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. burst onto the scene, capturing the starting job in the lineup by Week 5. The Purdue product was among the team’s most productive players on the offensive side of the ball as a rookie.

Now entering the second season of his career, Tracy is setting his sights high, aiming to achieve greatness in his career with the New York Giants.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is aiming to become an all-time Giants great

Following Thursday’s OTA No. 9 practice, Tracy spoke with the media. He shared some insight on his goals and aspirations, telling the reporters that he wants to be one of the Giants’ all-time great running backs.

“When you look at all of the great running backs, they’re very consistent year after year after year. So that’s what I want to be. I want to be one of the great New York Giants running backs that’s come through here, but it starts with consistency, and that’s going to start at practice every day.”

Placing himself on the all-time list will not be easy. The Giants are a storied franchise with a list of legendary running backs on their Mount Rushmore, including Tiki Barber, Ottis Anderson, Rodney Hampton, and others.

But Tracy’s career is already off to an impressive start. He totaled 1,123 yards from scrimmage last season. He and WR Malik Nabers were the first rookie 1,000-yard duo since 2006.

Nabers and Tracy became just the third pair of rookie teammates to have each finished with 1,000+ scrimmage yards in NFL history, per the Elias Sports Bureau (h/t Giants.com).

Tracy still has plenty to improve in his game

While Tracy was impressive during his rookie season, he still has plenty of room for improvement.

Last season, ball security was an issue for Tracy. He fumbled the football five times. This is something the 25-year-old has been working to improve.

“Every time I’m holding the ball, or I get the ball, whatever it is, making sure I’m carrying it the right way,” Tracy said on Thursday. “And then I also bought, I don’t know if y’all know what it is, but it’s a little grip strengthener off Amazon that I use every night. It just helps me. Also, it just makes sure that I’m being fundamentally sound when I’m holding the ball as well. So again, just take your coaching and the meeting room to the field.”

Fixing his fumbling woes will go a long way toward making Tracy an even more efficient playmaker.

The Giants’ backfield should be dynamic this season, with Tracy being joined by violent fourth-round rookie running back Cam Skattebo. The combination of Tracy and Skattebo should create a fire-and-ice dynamic for Big Blue’s rushing attack.