Giants’ Jaxson Dart is already making a strong impression on his playmakers: ‘He can spin it’

The New York Giants took a big swing at the quarterback position this offseason, trading up in the first round of the NFL Draft to select Jaxson Dart.

So far at OTAs, Dart has been impressive, garnering praise from his teammates and fellow playmakers.

Giants’ Jaxson Dart has made a strong impression on his teammates

Veteran WR Darius Slayton spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday. He offered praise for Dart, highlighting the rookie quarterback’s exceptional arm talent.

“He seems like a smart kid,” Slayton told reporters. “He definitely can spin it for sure. You can see the arm talent without a doubt. So, I think he’s got a chance to be a good football player.”

Dart’s arm talent was on full display at OTA No. 9 on Thursday. SNY posted a clip of him layering a pass over a defender to connect with TE Daniel Bellinger for a touchdown during the team drills period. It was a precise throw into a tight window for the score.

Jaxson Dart drops one in to Daniel Bellinger for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/jZO7bvO1rD — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 12, 2025

Dart has consistently popped up on the practice report throughout OTAs as a standout performer. He was initially practicing primarily with the third team but is now splitting second-team reps with Jameis Winston and receiving a handful of first-team reps every practice.

Dart’s arm talent has always been a major strength

During his final collegiate season, Dart’s arm talent helped him put up ridiculous numbers in the NCAA’s toughest conference. He led the SEC with 4,279 passing yards while posting a 29-6 TD-INT ratio. His 180.7 passer rating led the nation.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Although Dart is not expected to start many (if any) games this season, there is plenty of excitement and optimism surrounding the rookie’s future.

Russell Wilson will be Big Blue’s starter to open the 2025 season. But the expectation is that Dart will take over at some point, or assume the starting gig entering the 2026 season.

Either way, Giants fans will be excited to see this revamped quarterback room in action. Wilson has also earned praise throughout OTAs as he brings his elite deep-passing accuracy and veteran experience to the huddle.