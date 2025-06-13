Giants’ second-year kicker could be making a push for the starting job

The New York Giants could have a dilemma at kicker this season following two underwhelming campaigns from Graham Gano.

At one point, Gano was among the team’s most important players. But over the last two seasons, he has played a combined 18 games, leading to speculation over his future with the Giants.

Meanwhile, second-year kicker Jude McAtamney has looked solid, opening the door for a potential competition this summer.

Jude McAtamney could push for the starting kicker job

The Giants signed McAtamney last offseason after going undrafted. He spent the majority of the season on New York’s practice squad.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

At OTA No. 9 on Thursday, McAtamney was the only kicker to practice. Gano is still sidelined as he recovers from an injury.

McAtamney went three of four from 50+ yards on his attempts during the practice, including one make from 58 yards away.

According to Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated, McAtamney finished the day four of five on field goal attempts.

Last season, McAtamney kicked in only one game, converting his lone field goal attempt from 31 yards out. Entering year two of his career, with Gano’s future hanging in the balance, McAtamney could spark a camp battle.

Could the Giants have an open competition at kicker?

According to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post, Giants special teams coordinator Mike Ghobrial seemed to indicate this spring that there could be an open competition between Gano and McAtamney.

“My takeaway from #Giants STC Michael Ghobrial: He praised Graham Gano for returning to his top-notch form late last season but left the door open for a kicking competition with Jude McAtamney this summer,” Dunleavy posted on X.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, McAtamney has been practicing and seemingly making a good impression on the coaching staff, while Gano has been on the sidelines.

In addition to his underwhelming last two seasons, Gano’s contract is also complicating his future. If he is released this summer, the Giants will receive $4.4 million in cap savings.

McAtamney has a chance to beat out Gano for the final roster spot this summer. The competition between these two will be one to watch during training camp in July and August.