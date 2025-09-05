Top matchups that could decide Giants vs Commanders in Week 1

The New York Giants are set to kick off their 2025 NFL season against the Washington Commanders this Sunday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. After the Giants impressed in the offseason with a strong draft class, quality additions via free agency, and a solid preseason showing, Big Blue will look to continue its momentum when the regular season begins.

The Giants’ schedule to open the season is difficult, with an opening test against the Washington Commanders, who are fresh off an appearance in the NFC Championship game.

The Commanders are coming off a 12-5 season that featured multiple playoff victories, despite the disappointing 55-23 loss to the Eagles. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had an incredible rookie year, throwing for over 3,500 yards with 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Yet the Giants are just 5.5-point underdogs in this game, a sign that this game will be closer than many may anticipate at first glance. Here are some of the biggest deciding factors that could determine who wins the game.

Can Russell Wilson Keep Up With Jayden Daniels In Giants Debut?

After the tumultuous tenure of Daniel Jones came to an end last season, the Giants were tasked with finding stability at the position. Although Jaxson Dart may end up in the starting lineup sooner rather than later, New York brought in Russell Wilson over the offseason as a bridge quarterback who can help the Giants compete this season.

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

That acquisition has already looked promising, based on the early results in training camp and during the preseason.

Wilson played in two preseason games, finishing 10 of 14 for 136 yards, with one deep completion to Beaux Collins for 80 yards that nearly resulted in a touchdown. Wilson flashed the deep ball in training camp often, giving the Giants’ passing attack a new flavor that had not been there for several seasons.

With Russ in the pocket, the New York offense should have some instant life that will help it to compete with Washington’s high-powered attack.

Look out for Daniels to show out with his arm and legs, as he also ran for 891 yards and six touchdowns last season. Although Daniels will likely be the better quarterback, Wilson proved that he still has a lot left in the tank by throwing for nearly 2,500 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions with the Steelers in just 11 games last season.

He should prove himself to be a valuable asset for the Giants within the first couple of drives of the game.

Giants’ Playmakers Vs. Commanders’ Back Seven

Both the Giants and Commanders have a solid group of playmakers that will be looking to make an impact for their offenses in this game. New York features a running back trio of Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and fourth-round draft pick Cam Skattebo that gives the Giants a variety of running styles they can work with.

The receiving core is highlighted by now second-year phenom Malik Nabers, who set the Giants’ single-season receptions record as a rookie, with 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nabers made highlight-reel plays all year despite the Giants’ struggles at the quarterback position. With improved quarterback play, those numbers could get even larger in his sophomore season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In addition, the Giants bring back seasoned veteran Darius Slayton, who has accumulated 700-yard seasons in four of his last five years, while Wan’Dale Robinson has improved each season he has been in the league as the team’s starting slot receiver.

The offensive line looks solid as well, with Andrew Thomas’ pending return paramount to New York assuring Wilson the protection and time he needs to get the ball to his playmakers.

It is safe to say that Washington’s secondary will have their hands full. The Commanders overhauled their unit, with second-round draft pick Trey Amos and four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore coming in to replace Benjamin St-Juste and Mike Davis.

At the nickel corner spot, the productive duo of Mike Sainristil and Noah Igbinoghene returns, while Will Harris replaces Jeremy Chinn at strong safety. Quan Martin will hold down the free safety spot behind Harris.

The Big Blue receiving corps will look to exploit the changing parts of the Commanders’ secondary, while the running backs will look to get to work inside against the formidable linebacking trio of Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner, and Von Miller.

While the Commanders may have the edge when it comes to stopping the run, the Giants should be able to exploit a secondary with several new pieces, especially with Wilson distributing the ball.

Giants’ Pass Rush Vs. Commanders’ Offensive Line

The Giants have one of the top defensive lines in the NFL, and they will look to make a big impact by putting pressure on Jayden Daniels early and often. Star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II will be back to anchor the front, ranking as the 17th-best player in the NFL by his peers this season.

In addition to being one of the NFL’s best run-stoppers, Lawrence notched a career-high nine sacks in just twelve games.

Surrounding Lawrence is the trio of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and third overall pick Abdul Carter. In his preseason debut, Carter recorded three pressures on three pass-rush snaps, including two against the Bills’ Pro Bowl tackle Dion Dawkins.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Carter showcased his pass-rushing ability throughout training camp and will be ready to show the world what he can do in his first regular-season game.

Burns finished right behind Lawrence with 8.5 sacks, while Thibodeaux had 5 sacks in 2024. Each of these three pass-rushing linebackers will put pressure on the Commanders’ offensive line, while defensive ends Rakeem Nunez-Roches Sr. and Roy Robertson-Harris will be tough assignments in their own right.

Meanwhile, Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden will anchor the inside, preventing any runs that get by the defensive line.

The Commanders traded for Laremy Tunsil at left tackle to protect Jayden Daniels, while drafting Josh Conerly Jr. from Oregon to hold down the right tackle position. On the interior, left guard Brandon Coleman, right guard Nick Allegretti, and center Tyler Biadasz complete one of the better offensive lines in the NFL.

However, the relentless Giants’ defensive front was ranked third in the NFL, and they will certainly challenge Washington’s line in Week 1.