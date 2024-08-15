Top 5 Giants stories of the week: Tracy dodges a bullet, rare in-division trade

Credit: Scott Rausenberger-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have two preseason games remaining before the start of the regular season on September 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Between now and then, the Giants will shed a significant amount of roster spots, so the next two weeks are imperative for some young players fighting for an opportunity to make the roster.

At the moment, everyone is focused on Malik Nabers and the recovery of quarterback Daniel Jones, not to mention the gelling of the offensive line. The Giants still have a lot of development to experience over the next month, and staying healthy will remain a priority.

Let’s take a look at the top stories for this week ahead of Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans.

East Rutherford, NJ — July 24, 2024 — First round draft pick, wide receiver Malik Nabers during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Top 5 Giants Stories of the week:

1.) Giants acquire 6th-round pick in exchange for cut-candidate defensive tackle

The Giants made a very RARE in-division trade with the Cowboys, landing a 2026 6th round pick for a player they were about to cut anyway.

2.) Giants sign intriguing veteran running back to bolster depth

The Giants signed a new running back on Thursday following the injury to Tyrone Tracy. They really just need a body to eat up pre-season reps.

3.) Giants cut veteran safety after signing 2 fresh competitors

The Giants signed two safeties on Wednesday and cut a veteran to make some room on the roster.

4.) Giants’ Tyrone Tracy dodges serious injury with positive update

The Giants got VERY lucky dodging injury with Tyrone Tracy, who somehow was back in practice on Thursday.

5.) Giants’ Bobby Okereke emerging as the ‘centerpiece’ the locker room needs

The Giants have a bonafide LEADER in Bobby Okereke, and he’s becoming something special on and off the field.