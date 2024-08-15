Giants sign intriguing veteran running back to bolster depth

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are adding depth to their running back room on Thursday morning, signing a veteran rusher with starting experience. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants have signed running back Joshua Kelley and cut safety Elijah Riley. Kelley will join a crowded backfield with two preseason games left to go this summer.

Giants sign former Chargers RB Joshua Kelley

Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Joshua Kelley (25) during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Kelley is a 26-year-old running back who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 and has been a solid contributor for the Bolts over the last several years and was featured in all 17 games last season.

Across those 17 games, Kelley made three starts and totaled 405 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 107 carries. He’s rushed for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns across his four-year career so far and also contributed 50 receptions for 319 receiving yards.

The Giants’ backfield has plenty of talent and intrigue entering this season, but has been bit with the injury bug. Promising rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. avoided disaster at practice earlier this week as he was diagnosed with just a low ankle sprain after being carted off during Tuesday’s practice. He is expected to miss the remaining two preseason games. Additionally, fellow rookie Dante “Turbo” Miller has been limited at practice this week due to a hamstring injury.

Signing Kelley gives the Giants some added depth behind starter Devin Singletary amidst these injuries. He should see plenty of playing time during the preseason with Tracy sidelined and Miller limited. However, whether or not Kelley can beat out Miller or anyone else for a roster spot at the end of the summer will be contingent on his preseason performances.