The New York Giants overhauled their interior defensive line this offseason after trading away Dexter Lawrence and signing Shelby Harris and D.J. Reader to fill the void. But their efforts didn’t end there; they injected some youth into the unit, drafting Auburn defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis at No. 186 overall.

The 328-pound nose tackle is generating buzz as a potential steal from Day 3 of the draft, who could make an impact as a rookie.

ESPN’s Field Yates Thinks Giants’ 6th-Rounder Bobby Jamison-Travis Will Make an Instant Impact

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ESPN’s Field Yates recently named Jamison-Travis as a Day 3 rookie who could make an “instant impact,” noting that his power and length will allow him to contribute on early downs.

“The Giants badly needed defensive tackle reinforcements after trading Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II five days before the draft. While expecting Jamison-Travis to fully replace Lawrence is unrealistic, the former Auburn player was one of my favorite Day 3 run defenders,” Yates wrote.

“Jamison-Travis is powerful and stout, and he can hold his ground with great length and overall size (6-foot-4, 322 pounds). He’s not a pass rusher (one sack in three seasons at Auburn), but he will help on early-down run defense.”

Yates’s confidence stems from the rookie’s ready-made physical profile. Yates highlighted that Jamison-Travis is “powerful and stout,” possessing the overall size to hold his ground against double teams. The Giants could carve out a specific role for Jamison-Travis as an early-down run stuffer.

Jamison-Travis Could Make an Impact in 2026

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Jamison-Travis isn’t your typical sixth-round developmental project; he’s an experienced, 25-year-old people mover who led Auburn’s interior linemen with a career-high 36 combined tackles in 2025. Standing 6’3” with massive 34 1/4-inch arms, Jamison-Travis earned an elite 84.6 run-defense grade from PFF last season, ranking 25th among all interior defenders in the nation.

While he isn’t a refined pass rusher—logging just one sack in his Auburn career—his ability to stack and shed blockers in the run game is exactly what the Giants lacked during their struggles to stop the bleed in the interior last season.

Jamison-Travis will start the summer behind veterans like Reader and Shelby Harris, but his size and run-stopping abilities will earn him playing time. If Jamison-Travis can translate his SEC-tested physicality to the pro level, he could quickly become an impact player for the Giants’ run defense.