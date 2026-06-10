The ankle scare could have turned into the worst kind of June headline, especially with the Giants already dealing with too many injury questions before training camp even opens.

Instead, Abdul Carter was back at practice Wednesday, even if he was watching rather than participating. I would not oversell that as a full return, because it wasn’t. Still, after he limped off earlier in minicamp, simply seeing him out there again is the kind of boring update the Giants badly needed.

John Harbaugh gave the first calming note after the injury happened, saying Carter had twisted his ankle but it did not appear serious.

The panic never needed to get loud

“Doesn’t look serious,” Harbaugh said, per Giants.com, and Wednesday backed up that read enough to keep the conversation from spiraling.

The Giants do not need Carter pushing through a light June practice. They need him ready for late July, when training camp moves to The Greenbrier and the real roster work starts. There is a big difference between being available to stand on the field and being ready to explode off the edge, but the first part matters when the alternative was silence or a walking boot.

Carter is a central piece of the whole defensive reset. The Giants drafted him to give the front a different gear, and with Brian Burns already established as the veteran alpha and Kayvon Thibodeaux still carrying real pass-rush value, Carter gives Dennard Wilson the kind of speed piece that changes protections.

Carter changes the math up front

The reason the ankle update matters is simple: Carter’s burst is not replaceable. The Giants can rotate edge rushers and build packages, but there are only so many defenders on the roster who can threaten the corner, close space in a hurry, and make quarterbacks feel the pocket shrinking before the play develops.

The earlier injury scare also proved why keeping Kayvon Thibodeaux around was so important. Depth is easy to talk about in May, then one awkward step turns it into the whole conversation.

For now, the Giants can exhale a bit. Carter did not practice, and nobody should pretend the ankle is completely irrelevant until he is cutting and rushing at full speed again, but being present two days later is a good sign.

If the Giants get Carter, Burns, and Thibodeaux into camp healthy, Wilson has a chance to build pressure packages with real teeth. Carter’s ankle scare already looks a lot less scary than it did when he first walked off, and the best version of this defense remains easy to get excited about.