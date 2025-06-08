The Giants transormed their defense with 4 game-changing players

The New York Giants knew they needed more firepower this offseason, but they didn’t pour everything into fixing the offense.

Instead, they built something meaner — a defense that might finally turn the tide in a brutal NFC East gauntlet.

While fans focused on new quarterbacks and offensive help, general manager Joe Schoen retooled the unit that defines playoff teams.

And he did it with four impact additions, starting with one of the most exciting rookies in the entire 2025 draft class.

Abdul Carter could be the spark the Giants have been chasing for years

Abdul Carter isn’t just talented — he plays like he’s been shot out of a cannon on every single snap.

The Giants used the No. 3 overall pick to grab the Penn State standout, and it might reshape their entire front seven.

Carter logged 13 sacks and 66 pressures last season, terrorizing quarterbacks with speed, power, and relentless pursuit.

He brings the kind of juice that’s been missing since the Giants’ glory days — someone who changes games off the edge.

At just 21 years old, he’s the centerpiece of a younger, faster defense that can attack in waves.

Don’t overlook Darius Alexander — the third-round pick built for impact

While Carter got the spotlight, the Giants might’ve landed a sneaky starter in third-round pick Darius Alexander.

At 24, he’s a bit older than most rookies, but that physical maturity could be an advantage from day one.

Last season, he recorded 37 pressures and four sacks over 327 pass rush snaps — solid production in a rotational role.

The Giants believe he’ll complement Dexter Lawrence inside and help stuff the run while adding pass-rushing upside.

He’s a strong, technically sound lineman who could quietly anchor the middle for years to come.

Two big-money veterans bring stability to the secondary

The Giants didn’t stop in the trenches — they went all-in on experience in the secondary, spending nearly $100 million.

Jevon Holland, the 25-year-old safety from Miami, joins on a three-year deal and brings high-end coverage ability and leadership.

Despite a down year in 2024, Holland allowed just 302 yards and has six career interceptions under his belt already.

He’s a smart, reliable tackler and will be the quarterback of the secondary, helping younger corners adjust to new responsibilities.

Pairing him with Paulson Adebo gives the Giants a secondary with real teeth — something they’ve lacked since 2020.

Paulson Adebo could quietly become CB1 — if he stays healthy

Adebo is coming off a fractured leg that limited him to just 436 snaps last season, but the upside remains undeniable.

Before the injury, he allowed only 428 yards and snagged three interceptions with seven pass breakups in limited action.

At 25, he’s expected to immediately step into the CB1 role, giving the Giants length, instincts, and much-needed composure outside.

If Adebo returns to form, the Giants suddenly have one of the most complete secondaries in the NFC East.

This isn’t just about adding bodies — it’s about identity. And that identity is starting to look scary on defense.

