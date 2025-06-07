Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson gushes over new quarterback’s ball placement

New York Giants QB Russell Wilson is already having a profound impact on his new team. The Giants wrapped up Week 2 of OTAs this week with several members of the offense praising their new signalcaller.

Some of Big Blue’s underutilized weapons are already benefiting from Wilson’s presence, such as fourth-year slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Wan’Dale Robinson offers high praise for his new quarterback

Robinson offered high praise for his new quarterback following Thursday’s practice.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

“That deep ball really drops right in there… comes in like a pillow… really easy to catch,” Robinson told the media.

Robinson is coming off a career year in 2024. He received a career-high 140 targets, resulting in 93 receptions for 699 yards — all career marks.

Those numbers could inflate even higher this season. In 2024, the Giants played with arguably the worst quarterback room in the NFL. Wilson should serve as a major upgrade.

Russell Wilson will upgrade the Giants’ deep passing attack

Wilson is among the best deep-ball passers in the league. Last season, Wilson was the highest-graded passer on 20+ yard throws with a 97.3 Deep Passing Grade. He threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield, completing 27 (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions in only 11 starts.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Wilson throwing the ball on time, with accuracy and touch, several of the Giants’ playmakers could enjoy breakout seasons in 2025.

Robinson is entering the final year of his rookie deal. In a contract year, the former Kentucky product will be extra motivated to have his skill set maximized by his new quarterback.